AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR RAYNARD HEDLEY FURBERT SR, beloved husband of Marilyn "Tiny" Furbert, father to Donald, Warren (Alryta), Baynard Hedley Jr, and Troy (Juanith) Furbert, Antionette (Allan) Simmons, brother to Carolyn Smith, Maxine (Junior) Raynor, Lennis Furbert, the late Raymond "Sixty" and late Noel "Spook" Furbert, son of the late Gerald and late Constance Furbert, in his 78th year, of #3 Hayden Park, #4 Hayden Drive, Sandys. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019