We regret to announce the death of REGINALD ALPHONZE SMAUELS who passed away at St. Barnabas Hospital NJ and was cremated on June 1, 2020.Beloved son of the late Ada Rebecca Samuels. He leaves to mourn his wife Wyonne Samuels; one sister Alice Bean; his loving children Brian Thompson, Ralph Russell (Pauline), Roslyn Archer, Kathyann Samuels-Williams (Kevin) of the USA and Reggina Samuels-Mckoy (Danny) of the USA, grands and great grands.Sadly missed by family and friends.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020