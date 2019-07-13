We regret to announce the passing of MR. REGINALD EUGENE "LUCKY" PITCHER, son of the late Audrey Irene (Pitcher) Cooper and the late Gladwin "Peter" "Buck" Richardson; father of Krislyn Lambert, Eric Lambert, Reginald Baker, Angelo Smith (Caljonah) and Laurie-Ann Stovell; special friend Liz Dill, in his 60th year of #55 West Side Road, Sandy's Parish MA 04. A service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019, St. George's Seventh-day Adventist Church at 5pm.Viewings: Monday the 15th, AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick from 7:30pm to 9pm and Tuesday 16th at the church from 4pm to 4.50pm.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 13, 2019