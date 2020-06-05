It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Mr Reginald Terrance Gomes, deeply beloved husband of Sandra (Sue) Gomes, son of the late Reginald and Elizabeth (Betty) Gomes, loving father to Regeno Gomes. Cherished brother of Dennis Burrows (Donna), Johnette Smith (Ellsworth), Keitha Simmons (Kingsley) and the late Andrea Gomes. Viewing will take place on Monday June 8, 2020 at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church from 5pm - 9pm. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic guide lines in place we will only be able to have a maximum of 10 persons at any given time in the Church for viewing. As a result we appreciate your understanding by following these guidelines. Viewing for family members only will be from 3pm - 5pm. Please honor Reginald's memory by wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing. Details for Reginald's home-going service will be announced at a later date. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 5, 2020