We regret to announce the death of MRS RELDA MARJORIE MAUDE RUBINCHAK, beloved wife of the late James Rubinchak and loving daughter of the late Robert and Sarah "Jim and Lou" Pitcher, of St. George's Parish, in her 96th year.A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Chapel of Ease, St David's at 3pm In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Pals at PO Box DV 19 Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bm She is survived by her children: Jill, Debra McBeath (Malcolm), Stephen Rubinchak (Aileen), Lyn Pantry; grandchildren: Matthew, Brice, Annilee, Nea; sister Clare Reirdan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 29 to July 31, 2019