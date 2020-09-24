We regret to announce the death of RENEE FRYER, former employee of John Barritt & Sons. Renee was predeceased by her husband Mike and son John. She leaves to mourn her daughter Cindy (Ed) Newman, daughter-in-law Joann Fryer and sister-in-law Sherry Baptiste. Grandchildren Chris (Grace) Fryer, Thomas (Angela) Webb, Sarah (Matt) Yancey, Melissa Newman and David Newman. Great grandsons Chris Fryer and Jayden Newman. Nieces Debbie (Eldon) Lewis, Donna (Tim) McQueen and Jeffrey Baptiste. Special cousin Tinky Cowen and numerous other family and friends. As per her wishes, Renee will be laid to rest in South Carolina next to her son. If you would like to honor Renee's memory donations can be sent to her favorite charity PALS, 18 Point Finger Road, Paget DV04. If you would like to share a favorite memory or photo of Renee you can email Cindy at [email protected]
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020