Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENEE FRYER. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the death of RENEE FRYER, former employee of John Barritt & Sons. Renee was predeceased by her husband Mike and son John. She leaves to mourn her daughter Cindy (Ed) Newman, daughter-in-law Joann Fryer and sister-in-law Sherry Baptiste. Grandchildren Chris (Grace) Fryer, Thomas (Angela) Webb, Sarah (Matt) Yancey, Melissa Newman and David Newman. Great grandsons Chris Fryer and Jayden Newman. Nieces Debbie (Eldon) Lewis, Donna (Tim) McQueen and Jeffrey Baptiste. Special cousin Tinky Cowen and numerous other family and friends. As per her wishes, Renee will be laid to rest in South Carolina next to her son. If you would like to honor Renee's memory donations can be sent to her favorite charity PALS, 18 Point Finger Road, Paget DV04. If you would like to share a favorite memory or photo of Renee you can email Cindy at



We regret to announce the death of RENEE FRYER, former employee of John Barritt & Sons. Renee was predeceased by her husband Mike and son John. She leaves to mourn her daughter Cindy (Ed) Newman, daughter-in-law Joann Fryer and sister-in-law Sherry Baptiste. Grandchildren Chris (Grace) Fryer, Thomas (Angela) Webb, Sarah (Matt) Yancey, Melissa Newman and David Newman. Great grandsons Chris Fryer and Jayden Newman. Nieces Debbie (Eldon) Lewis, Donna (Tim) McQueen and Jeffrey Baptiste. Special cousin Tinky Cowen and numerous other family and friends. As per her wishes, Renee will be laid to rest in South Carolina next to her son. If you would like to honor Renee's memory donations can be sent to her favorite charity PALS, 18 Point Finger Road, Paget DV04. If you would like to share a favorite memory or photo of Renee you can email Cindy at [email protected] Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers