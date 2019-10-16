AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of RENNARD LLOYD RUSSELL, beloved husband to Linda Louise Russell, son of the late Ivy Woodburn and Alexander Russell, father to Jennifer Russell, stepdaughter Francine Mason (Perry), brother to Gilroy Blackwood (Valrie), Hector Dixon, Arthur Sherwood (Verna), Erdiston Russell (Althea), Vernon Russell, Jacqueline Russell, the late Kenneth Blackwood, in his 82nd year, of Unit 17, # 11 Alexandra Road, Devonshire.A home-going service for Rennard Lloyd Russell will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Crawl Hill Gospel Chapel with the viewing to take place at Harrington Sound Gospel Chapel on Monday evening, October 21, from 7pm - 8.30pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019