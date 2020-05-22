Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RHODERICK SHADWELL GILES LOWTHORPE. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the death of RHODERICK SHADWELL GILES LOWTHORPE, who passed away on 7 May 2020 at Kingston Hospital, Surrey, UK in his 76th year.Rhoderick was born on 21 February 1945 in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, UK to Zenna (nÃ©e Robinson) and Raymond Lowthorpe and spent his childhood between Bermuda and the UK. In the late 1960s, Rhoderick returned to Bermuda and worked for the Royal Gazette in the advertising department. During the 1970s, he undertook a number of challenges, including rowing around the island, running with a rickshaw, pulling a sled whilst dressed in a fur suit (both from Somerset to Hamilton) and walking dressed in a suit of armour (from St George's to Hamilton), all in order to raise money for Bermuda charities. Rhoderick also had the privilege of being a dedicated Armour Bearer to Bishop Goodwin C.



We regret to announce the death of RHODERICK SHADWELL GILES LOWTHORPE, who passed away on 7 May 2020 at Kingston Hospital, Surrey, UK in his 76th year.Rhoderick was born on 21 February 1945 in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, UK to Zenna (nÃ©e Robinson) and Raymond Lowthorpe and spent his childhood between Bermuda and the UK. In the late 1960s, Rhoderick returned to Bermuda and worked for the Royal Gazette in the advertising department. During the 1970s, he undertook a number of challenges, including rowing around the island, running with a rickshaw, pulling a sled whilst dressed in a fur suit (both from Somerset to Hamilton) and walking dressed in a suit of armour (from St George's to Hamilton), all in order to raise money for Bermuda charities. Rhoderick also had the privilege of being a dedicated Armour Bearer to Bishop Goodwin C. Smith at the Heritage Worship Centre in Hamilton for many years. He moved to Las Vegas for 10 years before returning to the UK in 2007.Rhoderick is survived by sons Rashard Thompson (mother Sheila) and Fard Shaheed, granddaughter Mia Shaheed and nephew Paul Golding.Donations in memory of Rhoderick are requested to be made to Family Centre, via https://www.tfc.bm/donate-now Published in The Royal Gazette on May 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers