It is with great sadness that we announce the death of RICHARDO EUGENE "SHARKEY" DAVIS, loving father to Jumaane Davis and son of the late Allan William "Dick" Davis and Ovis Yvonne Davis (nee Swan), in his 61st year, of George's Bay Lane, Sandys.A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St James Church, Somerset at 3pm. Interment will follow.The family will be present to receive friends at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 2.50pm ONLY.He also leaves to cherish his memory his siblings: Randy, Zaneta (Clarence) Lisa Janita (Philip), and Devon (Luz); aunts and uncles: Dalton (Dee Dee) Simmons, Elizabeth Bean, Margaret Pearman, Rozina (Larry) Love, Stephanie (Arthur) Bascome, Emily (Reginald) Tucker, Sharron (George) Poole and Violet (Patrick) Estephane; nephews and niece: Wendell, Joseph "Smoo" and Princeton Hunt, Sophia and Lorenzo Burch, DaWayne Fubler, Darien "DJ" and Devon Lambert; special cousins: Jerome "Boney" Smith and Corvet Curly; godchildren Camika Proctor, Shaquita Tucker, Derenika Emery and Walter Eugene Webb; special mention: Allahkhan Fashala; special friends: Joezine Wolfe, Jennifer Pedro, Walter "Gator" Webb, Wendell "Gussa" Proctor, Kevin "Kebo" Roberts, Wendell "Fats" and Eugene Simmons, Roddy Dill, Carlton "Chalk" Zuill, Joey "Jomo" Hunt, Stephen Fubler, Grant Forbes, Barry Rahman, Eugene Joell, PALS nurse Kathy Fox, the SBRC and others too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019