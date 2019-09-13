Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricardo Eugene "Sharkey" Davis. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of RICHARDO EUGENE "SHARKEY" DAVIS, loving father to Jumaane Davis and son of the late Allan William "Dick" Davis and Ovis Yvonne Davis (nee Swan), in his 61st year, of George's Bay Lane, Sandys.A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St James Church, Somerset at 3pm. Interment will follow.The family will be present to receive friends at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 2.50pm ONLY.He also leaves to cherish his memory his siblings: Randy, Zaneta (Clarence) Lisa Janita (Philip), and Devon (Luz); aunts and uncles: Dalton (Dee Dee) Simmons, Elizabeth Bean, Margaret Pearman, Rozina (Larry) Love, Stephanie (Arthur) Bascome, Emily (Reginald) Tucker, Sharron (George) Poole and Violet (Patrick) Estephane; nephews and niece: Wendell, Joseph "Smoo" and Princeton Hunt, Sophia and Lorenzo Burch, DaWayne Fubler, Darien "DJ" and Devon Lambert; special cousins: Jerome "Boney" Smith and Corvet Curly; godchildren Camika Proctor, Shaquita Tucker, Derenika Emery and Walter Eugene Webb; special mention: Allahkhan Fashala; special friends: Joezine Wolfe, Jennifer Pedro, Walter "Gator" Webb, Wendell "Gussa" Proctor, Kevin "Kebo" Roberts, Wendell "Fats" and Eugene Simmons, Roddy Dill, Carlton "Chalk" Zuill, Joey "Jomo" Hunt, Stephen Fubler, Grant Forbes, Barry Rahman, Eugene Joell, PALS nurse Kathy Fox, the SBRC and others too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of RICHARDO EUGENE "SHARKEY" DAVIS, loving father to Jumaane Davis and son of the late Allan William "Dick" Davis and Ovis Yvonne Davis (nee Swan), in his 61st year, of George's Bay Lane, Sandys.A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St James Church, Somerset at 3pm. Interment will follow.The family will be present to receive friends at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 2.50pm ONLY.He also leaves to cherish his memory his siblings: Randy, Zaneta (Clarence) Lisa Janita (Philip), and Devon (Luz); aunts and uncles: Dalton (Dee Dee) Simmons, Elizabeth Bean, Margaret Pearman, Rozina (Larry) Love, Stephanie (Arthur) Bascome, Emily (Reginald) Tucker, Sharron (George) Poole and Violet (Patrick) Estephane; nephews and niece: Wendell, Joseph "Smoo" and Princeton Hunt, Sophia and Lorenzo Burch, DaWayne Fubler, Darien "DJ" and Devon Lambert; special cousins: Jerome "Boney" Smith and Corvet Curly; godchildren Camika Proctor, Shaquita Tucker, Derenika Emery and Walter Eugene Webb; special mention: Allahkhan Fashala; special friends: Joezine Wolfe, Jennifer Pedro, Walter "Gator" Webb, Wendell "Gussa" Proctor, Kevin "Kebo" Roberts, Wendell "Fats" and Eugene Simmons, Roddy Dill, Carlton "Chalk" Zuill, Joey "Jomo" Hunt, Stephen Fubler, Grant Forbes, Barry Rahman, Eugene Joell, PALS nurse Kathy Fox, the SBRC and others too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers