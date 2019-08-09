BANYARD, RICHARD OTIS, 74 of Wesley Chapel, FL passed away April 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Rick spent his childhood in Bermuda. He graduated from Williston Academy in MA. He received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Lafayette College in Easton, PA in 1967 and later earned his MS in Management Science from Fairleigh Dickinson College in NJ. He was employed by the Department of Defense at Fort Monmouth, NJ for 35 years in the CECOM Division. Rick enjoyed woodworking, playing the guitar, and listening to music, but most of all he loved cruising on his own boat up and down the east coast with his wife. He is preceded in death by parents: Captain Leslie (of the Queen of Bermuda) and Jane Banyard and brother Frederick Parker Banyard. Rick is survived by his wife of 50 years Sharon; daughter: Kimberly Knapp and husband Steve; son: Charles Banyard and spouse Cynthia; grandchildren: Tristan Spicer, Caelie Spicer, Kieran Spicer, Alexander Knapp and Austin Knapp. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa at https://give.moffitt.org "Take it easy Ferndock" Words of Comfort may be expressed at www.LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019