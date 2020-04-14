It is with great sadness that we announce the death of RICHARD DARRELL 'DICK' BUTTERFIELD, OBE, FCA, beloved husband Susan, loving father to Mark and Richard (Lindsay); grandfather to Ciara and Hayes; in his 91st year.A private family graveside service will be held this week. A memorial service will be arranged for a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts at P. O. Box HM 297 Hamilton HM AX; and/or to the Bermuda Diabetes Association at 2 Beacon Street, Hamilton HM 10.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020