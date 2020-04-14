RICHARD DARRELL "DICK" BUTTERFIELD

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of RICHARD DARRELL 'DICK' BUTTERFIELD, OBE, FCA, beloved husband Susan, loving father to Mark and Richard (Lindsay); grandfather to Ciara and Hayes; in his 91st year.A private family graveside service will be held this week. A memorial service will be arranged for a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts at P. O. Box HM 297 Hamilton HM AX; and/or to the Bermuda Diabetes Association at 2 Beacon Street, Hamilton HM 10.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
