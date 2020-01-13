We regret to announce the passing of RICHARD DEAN GIBBONS, in his 59th year, of #45 Ord Road, Paget, husband of Tracey S. Gibbons, son of Bernard Gibbons (pre-deceased) and Joan Gibbons, father of Ryan C. Gibbons, Rhea E. Gibbons and Geoffrey Knight, brother to Myles R. Gibbons (Shara) and uncle to Darrien and Bethany Gibbons. There will be no viewing or funeral.In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate funds to Cats Bermuda, PO Box WK 698, Warwick WK BX (291-2322), in his honour.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020