We regret to announce the passing of MR RICHARD JAMES FOX (November 29, 1950 â€" December 2, 2019) of St George's Parish, in his 70th year. Beloved son of the late Edwin "Suck Too" and the late Irene Fox (nee Ming); brother of Charles Sr and Sinclair "Scar" Fox; special niece: Adwina Ming, nephews: Dwayne Jones, Clay Cartwright and Charles Fox Jr. A service celebrating Richard's life will be held at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Warwick on Monday, December 9, at 1pm. Further details will be in Friday, December 6, Royal Gazette. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019