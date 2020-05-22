It is with great sadness that we announce the recent death of Robert "Bobby" Dennis Paiva, in his 74th year, of Waldorf, Maryland USA. Formerly of Pembroke, Bermuda. He is survived by his wife Carolyn and three daughters Robin, Michelle and Bridgette and 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren living in the United States and in the Bahamas. He is also survived by siblings Carl Hugh Paiva, Renna Lee Paiva and sister-in-Law Kookie Miller and nieces Holly A. Paiva and Gretchen Paiva Pedro. Services will take place in Maryland on a date to be finalised .
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 22, 2020