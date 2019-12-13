Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Guy Lightbourn. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ROBERT GUY LIGHTBOURN, beloved husband of Anne (Medicraft) Lightbourn; son of James and Patricia (Perks) Lightbourn; beloved father of Elizabeth Lightbourn (Newfoundland, Canada) Katherine Lightbourn (Toronto, Canada) and Donald Lightbourn (Nova Scotia, Canada), in his 60th year, of Nova Scotia, Canada; the beloved brother of Tracy (Lightbourn) Madeiros, Brian (Vicki) and Mark (Michelle) Lightbourn; son-in-law of Don and Midge Medicraft; brother-in-law of Craig (Julie) Medicraft; sister-in-law of Chris (George) Wojcik. He is also survived by his aunts Flora and Angela Perks; uncles Jack Lightbourn and Brian Malpas; nieces, nephews and cousins, both here USA and Canada.He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Marcus Madeiros and uncles Ronald and Richard Perks, and aunts Betty Malpas and Ruth Lightbourn.Robert died on Friday, November 22, 2019, and following a Graveside Service, was laid to rest in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Albany, Nova Scotia, on Sunday November 24, 2019. An online guestbook may be signed by visiting: www.middletonfuneralhome.com Donations in Robert's memory, may be made to ADRA, "Adventist Development and Relief Agency" by direct deposit to Warwick SDA Church's Bank of Butterfield Account # 20-006-060-133-110-100 attention ADRA, or to The Treasurer, Warwick SDA Church, P0 Box WK 105, Warwick WK BX, Bermuda.A Memorial Service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in Bermuda. Details to be announced later. Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019

