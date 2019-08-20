We regret to announce the passing of ROBERT JAMES FLOOD JR, son of the late Robert James Flood Sr, and the late Helen Louise Flood, in his 62nd year, of 30 Tommy Fox Road, St David's DD 03. A service celebrating his life will be held at Paget Gospel Hall, Middle Road, Paget, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will follow at St Paul's Cemetery, Middle Road, Paget.VISITATION: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Amis Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick from 7.30pm - 9pm. ONLY. Surviving Mr Flood are: sister Brenda Marshall (the late David Marshall); nieces: Gail Marshall (Toniiae Moore) and Tina Simons; nephews: Dean Marshall, Kevin Marshall, Wayne Simons; great- niece: Tiffany Sanchez; great- nephew: Ryan Marshall; great- great-nephew: Maceo Adams, other dear relatives and friends.He was also predeceased by his sister the late Sandra Simons (Kenny Simons).AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019