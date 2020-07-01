ROBERT LLEWELLYN DAWSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LLEWELLYN DAWSON.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of ROBERT LLEWELLYN DAWSON son of late Robert Victor Dawson & Minnie Kathleen Dawson (nee Flood) of St. John's Road, Pembroke. Loving remembered by his son Alton, brothers James "Bugsy" Dawson and Victor Dawson (both of the USA) special friends Maria and Murry Armstrong, Aaron Moniz, Nanny and Kanto, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by siblings Eugene Dawson, Lucy Simmons, Kathleen Johnson, Margaret Madeiros and special friends William "Fato" Carrera and Keith.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.