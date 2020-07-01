We regret to announce the passing of ROBERT LLEWELLYN DAWSON son of late Robert Victor Dawson & Minnie Kathleen Dawson (nee Flood) of St. John's Road, Pembroke. Loving remembered by his son Alton, brothers James "Bugsy" Dawson and Victor Dawson (both of the USA) special friends Maria and Murry Armstrong, Aaron Moniz, Nanny and Kanto, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by siblings Eugene Dawson, Lucy Simmons, Kathleen Johnson, Margaret Madeiros and special friends William "Fato" Carrera and Keith.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 1, 2020