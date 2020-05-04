We regret to announce the passing of Robert Sinclair Gordon Douglas, beloved husband of Roma Douglas, loving father of Curtis Azhar, Corey Minors, Kimberley Jones and Robyn Douglas, Brother of Marcus, Hubert, Thomas Samuel and Richard Douglas, in his 73rd year of #63 My Lords Bay Lane, Hamilton Parish.Lovingly remembered by : Grand children Al'mair, Kum-mora and Royal; Aunts: Glenda Young, Minola Douglas, and Thoebe Douglas; Uncle: Foster Douglas, Brother-in-Law Mervyn Grant, Sister-in-Law Constance Morrison. Special friends: Ernest Paynter and Robin Steede. Niece: Kellena Douglas; nephews: Jemal Douglas, Jevon Douglas and Jerron Douglas; Godchildren: Allen Trott and Allantae Basden.Robert was predeceased by In-Laws: Henrietta Jones and Cecil Grant.A private graveside service will be held.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 4, 2020