A funeral mass celebrating the life of ROBERTA 'BOBBIE' KANTER NEE TATEM, beloved mother of Kelly Wiebe (Jason), in her 75th year, formerly of Bermuda, will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, South Road, Smith's Parish Bermuda, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2.00pm.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV 19 Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bm or to St. Vincent De Paul Society at P. O. Box HM 1191 Hamilton HM EXShe is also survived by her cherished grandsons Benjamin and Peter; loving sisters Bernice (Robbie) Sinclair, Mary Anne Anderson (Don (dec'd)), Fay (Michael) Leseur; loving brother Robert (Jeanne) Tatem; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020