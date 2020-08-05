ROBIN MICHAEL BLACKBURNE

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ROBIN MICHAEL BLACKBURNE, MW in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Joy, devoted father to Amanda Temple and Sacha Adamson and her husband, Ben, and much loved grandfather to Oslo and Indigo. A private family service will be held this week. A celebration of life will be arranged for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robin's memory may be made to P.A.L.S. Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020
