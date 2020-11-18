We regret to announce the death of MR RODERICK HENRY ADCOCK, beloved father of Karen and Thomas (Jennifer), of Pembroke Parish in his 83rd year.A funeral service is being planned for Saturday November 21, 2020 at Ordinance Island, St George's at 12noon followed by burial at sea.He is also survived by brother William (Lana), sister Helene, brother Brian (Beverley) sister-in-law Mary (Bruce); other relatives and friendsCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020