WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Roderick O'Neil Bassett A Private graveside service will be held for Roderick O'Neil Bassett, beloved husband of Carolanne, loving father of Aaron Dill (Tarryn), Leon Thomas (Lorae), Callan Bassett (Odette) and Isaiah Thomas (special son), son of the late Gerald O'Neil Bassett and Dolores A. Darrell, step-son to the late Lionel S.P. Darrell; brother to Stuart Bassett (Angelia), Claude Bassett (Jeananne) and Claudette Rumley, in his 69th year of #2 SandyCroft Heights Southampton.Lovingly remembered by: grand-children; Caleb, Toiya, Savion, Riley, Elijah, Rome and Reign; great-grandchild: French; uncles: Royrie Butler, Carlton Butler; father-in-law: Lloyd Simmons; brothers-in-law: Boyd Smith and Allan Simmons (Antoinette); sisters-in-law: Sonya Smith-Richardson (Beresford) and Debra Smith; godmother: Lovina Flood; god-daughter: Jacqueline Rockwell; special friends: Rev. Jahkimmo Smith and the Mount Zion AME Church Family, Swan's Running Club Family, Island Cuisine Family, Ivan Smith, Clarence Ceasar, Michael Brangman and Vernon and Jennifer Tankard; nieces and nephews, other family and friends too numerous to mention.Roderick was pre-deceased by grandparents: Roy and Maude Butler; grandmother-in-law Marion Dill-Smith.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020