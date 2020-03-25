WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF RODERICK O. BASSETT, son of the late Gerald O'Neil Bassett and Dolores A. Darrell, step son to the late Lionel Darrell, beloved husband of Carolanne Bassett, loving father of Aaron Dill (Tarryn), Leon Thomas (Lorae), Callan Bassett (Odette) and Isaiah Thomas (special son), brother to Stuart Bassett, Claude Bassett and Claudette Rumley, in his 69th year of #2 Sandy Croft Heights, Southampton.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020