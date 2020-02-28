ROGELIO REYES FLORES JR

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Mary's Hall in Warwick, Bermuda
Obituary

A memorial ceremony celebrating the life of the late ROGELIO REYES FLORES JR who passed on January 21st, 2020 at his home in the Philippines, will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at St. Mary's Hall in Warwick, Bermuda at 3pm. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Ann, children: Allan, Krista, & Jeremy; siblings, family, and friends both here and abroad. He was predeceased by his parents Rogelio Flores SR and Carolina Reyes.Colors may be worn and flowers may be sent.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
