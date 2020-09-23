Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER CONELL SAMUELS. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Mr. Roger Conell Samuels A Sunrise Memorial Service for the late MR. ROGER CONELL SAMUELS, loving husband of Beverly Estella Samuels, father of Zimba, son of Phyllis L. O'Connor and the late Robert L. Samuels, brother to Robert and Donovin Samuels, Linda Bynum (Caleb), Kim Wilkerson (Everett), Calvette Sonnenfeld (Frank) and Patricia "Patsy" Joell (Allen) in his 64 th year of "Vision" #16 Clarence Dale Road Pembroke HM01, will be held at Admiralty House Park at 6.15amLovingly cherished and remembered by Grandparents: the late Stanley and Ida Virgil and the late John & Susannah Samuels; Aunts: DorisSamuels, Blanche Virgil, Kate Darrell, Deceased: Violet Smith (Howard), Albertha Williams, Florence Samuels, Delores Hollis, Thelma Bailey, Mary Hayward, Inez Mills, Uncles: Eugene, Leon (Judy); CharlesVirgil, the late Mansfield, Thomas, O'Neil Virgil, and late Albert and Winslow Samuels, Mother-in-law & Father-in-lawthe late Algernon and Pearl Blakeney, Brother(s)-in-law, Glenn Blakeney (Gwen), The late Eugene Blakeney Sr (Shirley), the late St. Clair Blakeney (Davina),Sister(s)-in-law: Lynn Hodsoll, the late Elva Ming (William"Bill"),Aunt-in-law: Venetia Rawlins (James),Uncle-in-law: Leon "Spider" Blakeney (Catherine), Nieces: Dr. Kneia DaCosta (Vladimir), Nicole Wilson, Donita Stevens, Derricka Burns, Jasmin Samuels, Donna Enos (late), Erna Enos, Kathy Wilson(late), Leann Hayward (late) (Charles); Deborah and Tamaree Blakeney, Sabrina Phillips (Hatten), Gita Blakeney Saltus (Gary), Gina Blakeney Smith (Philip), Step-niece: Allecia Joell, Special Nieces: Glennea Smith, Romika and RoChae Brown, Princine and Sherrita Bailey, Rodria Crichton; Mekeba Peets, Teja Warner and the late Tia Warner, K'La Simmons; Nephews: Cordell and Marcus Samuels; Sheridan Nusum; Eugene Jr., Wayne, Jahmel and Glendon "Zeik" Blakeney; and the late Glenn Smith-Blakeney, Step-Nephew: Blake Sonnenfeld, Great Nieces: 11,Great Nephews: 18,Great-Great nephews: 10,Great-great nieces:1, Great, great, great nephews: 2,God-Children: the late Chardre Outerbridge-Young; Chrissi Ming, Kurt Scott, Dr. Riann Ming and Mikus Ming; Alterek Williams and Koel Shaw; Special Friends Andre and Shawnette Outerbridge, Pastor Elystan Al and Mary MJ Lambert, Christopher and Eulene Ming, Thyra (Tee) and Philmore Warner, Leon Stines, Robert "Bobby" Lambe (Rosalie), Princely Masters, Peter Lambert, Sandy Thomas, Patricia Bean, Leonard (Len) and Maria (Ruby) Crichton, Steven and Robina Darrell, Reginald and Donna Burrows, Stuart and Nadine Adderley, Glen and Gail Baisden, Steve and Calitta VanPutten, Derek and Marchal Santucci, Anthony and Nikita Dyer, DES family and the former Universal Electric family, Special Cousins: Larry Samuels, Wendell 'Shine' Hayward, Elsworth Roberts, Special Cousin-in-laws: Winston and Sharon Bean, Richie and Andrea Felder Note: Mask must be worn. Your welcome to bring your chair adhering to social distancing. Zoom plugin and password on request email



