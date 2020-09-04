WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Roger Winston Darrell, son of the late Charles Edward and Clara Isabell Darrell, loving father of Roger Darrell, Lamont Williams, Crystal Darrell and Cindy Darrell (deceased), brother of Wilfred Furbert (Dorothy), Judy Bert and the late Eugene Darrell, Clifford Darrell (Sheila) and Janet Simmons, in his 88th year of Lorraine Rest Home #4 Lorraine Drive Warwick.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020