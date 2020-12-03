Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD EDMUND SYMONS. View Sign Obituary

A viewing and service for RONALD EDMUND 'RONNIE' SYMONS, beloved husband to the late Sylvia Kathleen Symons, eldest child of the late Clinton Wilberforce Simons and Jane Alice Lorraine Simons (nee Simons), father to Michael Symons and Kevin (Makeba) Symons, grandfather to Ishmaela, brother to Roderick Symonds, Patricia Burchall, Sandra (Archie) O'Brien and Deborah Symons in his 87th year of 6 Benny's Bay Road, Sandys will be held at Pearman Funeral Home on the Saturday 5th December 2020 at 4pm.Interment of ashes will occur next year at a safer date to be named in the Royal Gazette.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday, 5th December, 2020 from 3pm - 3.55pm. Kindly contact Michael at 516-8160 (phone or WhatsApp) to reserve a space - Covid-19 restrictions require 30 persons maximum (including 6 family).He is lovingly remembered by special family friends Lynn Ball, Sheryl Martins (Rotimi), Michelle Ceasar, nieces and nephews, Godchildren, cousins, surviving Dockyard Apprentices, work colleagues, members of Emmanuel Methodist Church and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



