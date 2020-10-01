WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF DR. RONALD ERSKINE LIGHTBOURNE, loving husband to Lois Lightbourne (nee Wainwright), son of the late Leroy and Sarah Lightbourne, father of Rosalyn Lightbourne-Mingo, Edwin Lightbourne, the late Lawrence Lightbourne, brother to Erwin Lightbourne (Hyacinth), Leonard Lightbourne (USA), Voorhees Lightbourne (Junette), Wilma Rachel (nee Lightbourne) (the late Benjamin), in his 85th year of 17 Melville Estate North, Devonshire.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020