WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Dr. Ronald Erskine Lightbourne. A Celebration of Life for the late DR. RONALD ERSKINE LIGHTBOURNE, loving husband to Lois Lightbourne (nee Wainwright), son of the late Leroy and Sarah Lightbourne, father of Rosalyn Lightbourne-Mingo, Edwin Lightbourne, the late Lawrence Lightbourne, brother to Erwin Lightbourne (Hyacinth), Leonard Lightbourne (USA), Voorhees Lightbourne (Junette), Wilma Rachel (nee Lightbourne) (the late Benjamin), in his 85th year of 17 Melville Estate North, Devonshire, will be held at The Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1.00pm.Interment will follow the service at The Seventh-day-Adventist Cemetery, St. Georges.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Courtney Mingo (USA), Tristan Desinor (nee Mingo) (Ignace) (USA), Lauren Jele (nee Lightbourne) (Arnold) (USA), Carl Lightbourne (USA); great grandchildren: Emma Desinor (USA), Milo Lightbourne (USA); numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020