RONALD HENRY POOLE â€" Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. Peninsula Insurance Company Ltd. is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our long-time President and Director, Ronald Poole, peacefully at home with his family on Monday, April 27, 2020. Ron joins his predeceased and much cherished wife of 61 years Diane. Ron was a frequent visitor to and an ardent supporter of Bermuda over his long insurance career. He was also a wonderful father and was dearly loved by his daughters Robyn and Alison. An absolute gentleman, Ron always acted with integrity and kindness. Ron had a great sense of humour and it was always a pleasure to be in his company. In his youth he was a boy chorister in England and as an adult he was known for his beautiful bass voice. He was extremely hard working, light hearted and wise. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will follow at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 12 to June 16, 2020