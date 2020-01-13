Rosalie Louise Smith

  • "Glen, Margaret, and Families, Sending healing prayers and..."
  • "Glen, Margaret and families, Sending healing prayers and..."
  • "Margaret and Glen, I am so very sorry to hear of your Mum's..."
    - Sally Dalrymple
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person who always had a..."
    - Venessa Hizon
  • "Margaret, Glen and families, Sending my condolences on the..."
    - Carol Jack
Service Information
Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
32 Mount Hill
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM AX
(441)-292-3320
Obituary

A service celebrating the life of ROSALIE "JEAN" LOUISE SMITH, of Devonshire Parish, will be held at St John's Church, Pembroke on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 3pm.Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard, Pembroke.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Reading Clinic, at 54 Serpentine Road, Pembroke HM 08 or online to www.readingclinic.bmShe is survived by her children Margaret (Robert), Glen (Jonelle); grandchildren: Somers, Carter, and John (Jenn) and Harry Masters; sister: Joan (Brad); nieces and nephews Beverly Bradford-Wilson, Ellen Willis, Elizabeth King, Kate Baines and Andrew Sutton and her sister-in-law: M. Joy (Arthur) Sutton; Caregivers: Sarah, Anita, Anne Marie; other family members and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020
