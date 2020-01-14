A service celebrating the life of ROSALIE "JEAN" LOUISE SMITH, of Devonshire Parish, will be held at St John's Church, Pembroke on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 3pm.Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard, Pembroke.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Reading Clinic, at 54 Serpentine Road, Pembroke HM 08 or online to www.readingclinic.bmShe is survived by her children Margaret (Robert), Glen (Jonelle); grandchildren: Somers, Carter, and John (Jenn) and Harry Masters; sister: Joan (Brad); nieces and nephews Beverly Bradford-Wilson, Ellen Willis, Elizabeth King, Kate Baines and Andrew Sutton and her sister-in-law: M. Joy (Arthur) Sutton; Caregivers: Sarah, Anita, Anne Marie; other family members and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020