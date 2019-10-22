AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS ROSALIE VICTORIA ANDERSON, beloved wife of the late Stuart Anderson Sr, daughter of the late Clarence and Rosanna Paul, loving mother of Dr Leslie Holder (Sheila) Lloyd Holder (Leona), and Loderick Holder, (Sonya), Stuart Anderson Jr (Sandra) and the late Lee Deroza-Holder (Jennifer); sister to Harriette Nisbett, Magdalene (Maggie) Paul, the late Christopher Paul and the late Winifred Adams, and the late Carlton Paul and the late Roderick Paul in her 95th year, of #2 Patience Lane, Sandys.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019