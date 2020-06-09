It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MRS. ROSALIND ELIZABETH DUNMORE , beloved wife for 53 years of, Keith Dunmore; in her 73rd year.Her ashes will be scattered privately at a later date following cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV 19 Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bmShe is also survived by her children Lisa Lewis (Matthew), Jayne Durbin (Michael), Kate McCormick (Andrew); grandchildren: Millie, Skye, Brinkley; special friends Morag Smith and Joyce Kinzler; brother Martin Rogers; other relatives and friends both here and abroad. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 9 to June 10, 2020