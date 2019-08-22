We regret to announce the passing of ROSEMARY ELAINE PHILLIPS, daughter of the late Rev. Wilbert Lowe and the late Mrs. Edith Lowe; beloved wife to the late Arthur Eugene Phillips and mother of Eugene Phillips, Lorene Phillips and Mark Phillips; grandmother of Aaron Christian Eugene Phillips, Brandon Arthur McLaren Phillips, Connor Mark Wallace Phillips, in her 75th year of Cove Valley Road, St David's, St George's Parish. A service celebrating her life will be announced later. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019