ROSETH DRUCILLA LILLIAN BEAN

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MRS. ROSETH DRUCILLA LILLIAN BEAN (nee ROBINSON) February 2, 1928- June 27, 2020, well known seamstress and wife of the late Mr. Calvert Winslow Bean of 17 Malabar Road, Ireland Island, Sandys; loving mother of Tiajuana Sewell (John), Dr. Delcina Bean-Burrows (Kyril), Carolette Bean (deceased); grandmother to: Kijaun Bean, Jonathan Sewell, Raymond Bean Jr, Ciara Burrows, Kyrsten Burrows (Shalika); great grandmother to Cezar Bean. Pearman Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 30, 2020
