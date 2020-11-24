ROSS CHESTERFIELD NATHANIAL HARFORD

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of ROSS 'BALDY' CHESTERFIELD NATHANIAL HARFORD, of #4 Wellington Hill, St. George in his 78th year, son of the late Chesterfield Place and Ursula Harford-Allen, beloved father of Dr. Nicole Harford DC, and Brandy Harford Bean, brother to Eunice Tucker-Renee, and of the late Chesley Harford, Lorna Darnell, Cynthia Marrow, Freda Wilkinson, Gladys Harford, grandfather of Amai Sage Bean.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020
