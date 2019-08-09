AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. ROSS EUGENE FREDRICK HAYWARD, Marion Hayward, son of the late Alfred and Mary Hayward, father to Lornette (Rhonda) Gumbs Hayward, Rosina Hardtman, Carla Smith and Wendy Hayward, brother to Quinton, Gary (Shine), Wendell (Shine) Hayward, Patricia Simon, Sharon Hayward and the late Calvin Hayward, in his 79th year of 10 Twin Lane Mount Hill, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019