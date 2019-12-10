Ruby Irene Simmons

Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS RUBY IRENE SIMMONS, wife of the late Arthur Simmons, daughter of the late Lumley and Nella Burgess (nee Darrell), loving mother to Osdel (Moby), Dennis, Dollene, Jennifer, and the late Arthur Jr. Simmons, sister to Pearl Burch (nee Burgess) and the late Carl Darrell, in her 89th year, of 2 Alexander Court, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Friday, December 13, 2019 at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre at 1pm. The Viewing will take place at Augustus Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6.30pm â€" 8pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
