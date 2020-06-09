We regret to announce the passing of MR. RUDOLPH MATTHEW CHINAPOO beloved husband to Rosemary Chinapoo in his 87th year of #56 Tribe Road No. 5, Paget. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons Rudolph Jr. (Roydelle) and Renauld Chinapoo; grandchildren Rekeya, Reanna, Matthew and Raziyah Simons, Mari Romaine and Cheyenne Gordon; great grandchildren Saire, Sarriyah and Leilani Simons; special niece Krystia Souza, and numerous other relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 9, 2020