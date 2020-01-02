AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Rupert Oliver "Nick" Hollis Jr. A home-going service for Mr Rupert Oliver "Nick" Hollis Jr, beloved husband to Beverly Hollis, son of the late Rupert Sr and Atley Hollis, loving father to Devree Hollis (Luisa), Nichole Smith (Tyrone), Keisha and Shaneeka Hollis, brother to the late Calvin Hollis, Reece Bartley, Sheldon Furbert, Olive May Bailey, in his 73rd year, of 11 Claytown, Hamilton Parish, will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore, Pembroke on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at The First Church of God, North Shore, Pembroke on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12pm â€" 12.50pm.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Deshae, Crayneisha, Daejuan, Gary, Kalay, Deshalae, Khyree, DZai, Ashlee, Zion; greatgrands: Emijae, Nylah, Mahz, Masai, Ariah; granddogs: Zoe and Paris; aunts: Margaret Gibbons, Eugenia Pitcher, Lois Warner; uncles: Rt Rev Arnold Hollis, Ralph Hill (Millicent); sisters-in-law: Lois Virgil, Judy Robinson, Jonelle Steede, Dianne Hollis, Gilda Bartley, the late Judy Furbert; many very special nieces and nephews; godchildren: Jewel Hayward, Ryan Steede, Keisha Burgess-Davis, Crystal Creighton, Kalia Johnson and Dara Simmons; many very special cousins and so many close friends including The Claytown family, Baileys Bay Cricket Club, St George's Cricket Club, West Pembroke Pentecostal Assembly, Saturday Morning Golf Teammates, Orlando Florida Golf Teammates.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020