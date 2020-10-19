Notice Of Call to Glory on the 9th October 2020 'Ruthie' It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of RUTH ANN MARIE BARNETT (NEE. THOMAS), beloved wife of Fitz 'Ken' Barnett of London England, formally of 2 Railway Terrace, Pembroke Parish, Bermuda.Mother of Sharon, David (Lisa), Yvette, Nathalie and Mark (Danielle), daughter of the late Alfred and Marie Thomas, sister of Cynthia Stovell and Alfred Thomas (JR).She leaves to mourn grandchildren Courtney and Desiree John, Jessiman Landy, Megan, Tia and Sonny Barnett, Kemari, Stefan and Davin Dill, great-grandchildren Paul and Amelia.Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and godchildren from Bermuda, Barbados, UK & USA.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020