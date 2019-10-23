AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of SADIE ELIZABETH YOUNG NEE ROBINSON, daughter of the late Fredrick and Kathrine Young; loving mother of Anthony Young, Darren Young, Cathie Young-Weeks and the late Joanne (Young) Woods; sister of Thomas Young, Randolph Young, Lilian (Young) Parsons, Shirley Freiah (Young) and the late Leroy Young, in her 81st year, of #12 Bandroom Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019