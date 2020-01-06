SANDRA KATHERINE SMITH

Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS SANDRA KATHERINE SMITH, beloved wife of Neville Smith, daughter of Albert "Whitey" Caisey and Dorothy Aubrey; mother to lauren Brown III, Casey Hood, Adam Hood and Djaunika Hood; sister to Ishta Nupol Paynter, Franklin Furbert, Margaret Furbert, Ruby Creary and the late Elizabeth Ann Desilva, in her 64th year, of #9 North Shore Rd, Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
