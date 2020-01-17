Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Katherine Smith. View Sign Obituary

A home-going service for MRS SANDRA KATHERINE SMITH, beloved wife of Neville Smith, daughter of Albert "Whitey" Caisey and Dorothy Aubrey, step- father Graham Furbert, mother to lorrin Brown III, Casey Hood, Adam Hood and Djaunika Hood, sister to Ishta Nup Paynter, Franklyn Furbert, Margaret Furbert, Ruby Creary and the late Elizabeth Ann Desilva, in her 64th year, of # 9 North Shore Road Devonshire, will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at St Peter's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm also at The First Church of God, North Shore on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11am â€" 11.50am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Lauren, Quan, Tyrek, Ashanti, Jakai, Taj, Zenith, Neko, Sienna, Adam Jr, Addison, Nahla, heiley, Male Khi; great-grandchildren: Harper, Skye, Zyloh, Nona; aunts: Florence, Lilly Walker, Winnie Albouy, Joan Moore; uncles: Colin, George, Walter, Gladoin and Thomas Paynter; father-in-law: Neville Smith; daughters-in-law: Selina, Kadejah, Lois; brothers-in-law: Norbert Simons, Dwayne Smith, Paul Desilva, Dwayne Creary; sister-in-law: Freda Rochester; nieces: Garrina, Candace, Jasmine, Alvin-Ae, Al-Shae, Lilly Rose; nephews: Chris, William, Sivaja', Jaden; special friends: Betty, Cynthia, Caisey family, Paynter family, Furbert family, Samuels family, June Simmons. Sandra Smith was predeceased by mother-in-law: Melba Smith; nephew: Garry



A home-going service for MRS SANDRA KATHERINE SMITH, beloved wife of Neville Smith, daughter of Albert "Whitey" Caisey and Dorothy Aubrey, step- father Graham Furbert, mother to lorrin Brown III, Casey Hood, Adam Hood and Djaunika Hood, sister to Ishta Nup Paynter, Franklyn Furbert, Margaret Furbert, Ruby Creary and the late Elizabeth Ann Desilva, in her 64th year, of # 9 North Shore Road Devonshire, will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at St Peter's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm also at The First Church of God, North Shore on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11am â€" 11.50am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Lauren, Quan, Tyrek, Ashanti, Jakai, Taj, Zenith, Neko, Sienna, Adam Jr, Addison, Nahla, heiley, Male Khi; great-grandchildren: Harper, Skye, Zyloh, Nona; aunts: Florence, Lilly Walker, Winnie Albouy, Joan Moore; uncles: Colin, George, Walter, Gladoin and Thomas Paynter; father-in-law: Neville Smith; daughters-in-law: Selina, Kadejah, Lois; brothers-in-law: Norbert Simons, Dwayne Smith, Paul Desilva, Dwayne Creary; sister-in-law: Freda Rochester; nieces: Garrina, Candace, Jasmine, Alvin-Ae, Al-Shae, Lilly Rose; nephews: Chris, William, Sivaja', Jaden; special friends: Betty, Cynthia, Caisey family, Paynter family, Furbert family, Samuels family, June Simmons. Sandra Smith was predeceased by mother-in-law: Melba Smith; nephew: Garry Cann.AU GUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Sandra Katherine Smith. Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers