Sandra Katherine Smith

Guest Book
  • "To Sandra's entire family please accept my deepest and..."
    - Ilona (P.C) Smith
  • "I don't have the words my heart aches for Nev and Sandy's..."
    - Jackie Fubler
  • "To cousin Albert and Sandra's entire family, Our thoughts..."
    - Suzanne Taylor and family
  • " Sweet Lady; caught my bus often. Condolences to her..."
  • "To Sandra's family,so sorry for your loss.Sandra had a..."
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

A home-going service for MRS SANDRA KATHERINE SMITH, beloved wife of Neville Smith, daughter of Albert "Whitey" Caisey and Dorothy Aubrey, step- father Graham Furbert, mother to lorrin Brown III, Casey Hood, Adam Hood and Djaunika Hood, sister to Ishta Nup Paynter, Franklyn Furbert, Margaret Furbert, Ruby Creary and the late Elizabeth Ann Desilva, in her 64th year, of # 9 North Shore Road Devonshire, will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at St Peter's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm also at The First Church of God, North Shore on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11am â€" 11.50am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Lauren, Quan, Tyrek, Ashanti, Jakai, Taj, Zenith, Neko, Sienna, Adam Jr, Addison, Nahla, heiley, Male Khi; great-grandchildren: Harper, Skye, Zyloh, Nona; aunts: Florence, Lilly Walker, Winnie Albouy, Joan Moore; uncles: Colin, George, Walter, Gladoin and Thomas Paynter; father-in-law: Neville Smith; daughters-in-law: Selina, Kadejah, Lois; brothers-in-law: Norbert Simons, Dwayne Smith, Paul Desilva, Dwayne Creary; sister-in-law: Freda Rochester; nieces: Garrina, Candace, Jasmine, Alvin-Ae, Al-Shae, Lilly Rose; nephews: Chris, William, Sivaja', Jaden; special friends: Betty, Cynthia, Caisey family, Paynter family, Furbert family, Samuels family, June Simmons. Sandra Smith was predeceased by mother-in-law: Melba Smith; nephew: Garry Cann.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Sandra Katherine Smith.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
bullet Smith
