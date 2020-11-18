We regret to announce the sudden passing of SARAH ANNE CARDWELL (NEE THOMAS) of #6, Lemarc Estate Warwick, on 8th of November, 2020, in her 46th year. A loving and cherished wife to Steven, loving mother to Jessica and James, sister to Ian Thomas, daughter of David and Pamela Thomas (U.K.) Sarah will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by everybody who knew her, especially her extended family and close friends; Jessica Reiderer, Dr. Akbar Lightbourne and the Smilesinc family. A memorial service at a later date is planned to celebrate Sarah's life and love of nature. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Audubon Society Tel: 735 0441 https://www.audubon.bm/donateAugustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020