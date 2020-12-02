A Memorial service is planned to celebrate the life of SARAH ANNE CARDWELL (NEE THOMAS)A loving and cherished wife to Steven Cardwell, and loving mother to Jessica and James Cardwell.At the Arboretum, Saturday 5th December, 2020 at 1.30pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's memory can be made to the Audubon Society: https://www.audubon.bm/donate, Bermuda Audubon Society, PO Box 1328, Hamilton HM FX, Tel: 735 0441Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020