A graveside service celebrating the life of SCOTT BERNARD JAMES COOPER, beloved husband of Alexia Cooper in his 57th year, of Paget, will take place privately. In lieu of flowers donations in Scott's memory may be made to Masterworks Bermuda, P.O. Box HM 1929, Hamilton, HM HX or Bank: HSBC Account Name: Masterworks Foundation Account No.: 006-009468-002; (ensure to reference "donation") or online at www.bermudamasterworks.orgScott is also survived by his mother Megan Cooper; sister Melanie (James) Longfellow and nephews Kevin and Samuel; aunts and uncles: Gwyneth Hawkins, Betsy (Bob) Baillie, Thomas James; cousins: Ralph, Gareth (Alma) and James Gauntlett; Katherine (Randy) Somerville, Annette (Adrian) Cook and Corinne Hewson; Colin James and Claire (Andrew) Wilton. He will also be sadly missed by father-in-law Clive Pool, as well as Lucian (Ruth) McLellan and Martin (Rachel) Casperd in the UK.Scott was predeceased by his father Bernard Cooper; his mother-in-law Judy Pool; and his aunt Gillian Prystupa.There will be a private interment of ashes and a celebration of life will follow later in the year.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm or sent to P.O. Box WK 502, Warwick. WK BXBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020