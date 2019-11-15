Sergio Carlos Dillworth

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sergio Carlos Dillworth.
Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of SERGIO CARLOS DILLWORTH, son of Margaret Deshields and the late Charles Fox, loving father to Chakara Burrows, brother to Tchamaco (Lalanne), Jonathan Fox, Adelia (Henry), and Christina Fox, partner of Felecia Smith, grandson of Pharis and Elizabeth Dillworth, the late Frederick Fox and Edith Payne (Nicie), in his 49th year, of 23 Rambling Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.