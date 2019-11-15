AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of SERGIO CARLOS DILLWORTH, son of Margaret Deshields and the late Charles Fox, loving father to Chakara Burrows, brother to Tchamaco (Lalanne), Jonathan Fox, Adelia (Henry), and Christina Fox, partner of Felecia Smith, grandson of Pharis and Elizabeth Dillworth, the late Frederick Fox and Edith Payne (Nicie), in his 49th year, of 23 Rambling Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019